Report: Shareef O'Neal Receives Waiver to Play 2020-21 season

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 2020–21 season, CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reports.

O'Neal, who transferred to LSU from UCLA, played in 13 games for the Bruins during the 2019–20 season. He averaged 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds in roughly 10 minutes of action at UCLA.

Before his days in a Bruins' uniform, O'Neal played high school basketball at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. He redshirted his first season at UCLA when he underwent heart surgery. O'Neal played as a reserve for the Bruins in 2019–20 season before transferring midseason to LSU.

LSU is slated to begin its 2020-21 season with the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Neb.