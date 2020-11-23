Report: No. 2 Baylor Out of Empire Classic

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Baylor to Reportedly Miss Empire Classic Amid COVID-19 Impacts on College Basketball's Opening Week

Author:
Publish date:
scott-drew-baylor

College basketball's opening night will be missing its marquee game due to Baylor withdrawing from the Empire Classic, according to CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein.

The No. 2 ranked Bears were scheduled to play No. 18 Arizona State on Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. ESPN reported Monday morning that Arizona State had pulled out from the Empire Classic following Baylor coach Scott Drew testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Drew announced his positive test on Sunday and said his team still planned to play its season opener against Arizona State. The coach said everyone else in the program tested negative on Friday and Sunday and would be tested again early this week. 

The Empire Classic was scheduled as a four-team event that included Baylor, Arizona State, No. 3 Villanova and Boston College. Rothstein reports that a fourth unknown team will possibly replace Baylor, and the other three programs will remain in the event.

Florida also withdrew from a separate event at Mohegan Sun on Sunday after members of its program tested positive for COVID-19. The Gators' highly-anticipated game against No. 4 Virginia on Friday was canceled, as well as their matchup against UMass-Lowell on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun.

Other games and events, including the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, have been canceled this week. This list will be updated as game schedules change.

Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic: The event has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within Ole Miss' program. In addition to the Rebels, it was set to include Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Jackson State.

SEC Games:

  • Florida @ UMass-Lowell: The Nov. 25 game has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing protocols within the Gators' program. The Gators have paused basketball activities at this time.
  • Florida vs. Virginia: The Nov. 27 game was also canceled.
  • Ole Miss vs. Memphis: The Dec. 5 game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels' program.

YOU MAY LIKE

scott-drew-baylor
College Basketball

Report: No. 2 Baylor Out of Empire Classic

Several college basketball games and events, including the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, have been canceled.

nfl-midseason-report-patrick-mahomes-michael-jordan
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback

There's no surprise to see Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson ranked in the top tier for Week 12.

Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Dalvin Cook holds onto his spot on top of the running back rankings but there's a new rusher in the No. 2 spot for Week 12.

Seahawks Tyler Lockett DK Metcalf Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins get bumped out of the top two spots in Sports Illustrated's Week 12 rankings.

Lions T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings & Tiers: Tight Ends

Elite tight ends like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller find themselves in a tier of their own for Week 12.

Dario Saric shoots vs. the Blazers
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns Bring Back Dario Saric

Saric, 26, spent last season on the Suns becoming a key bench player by the conclusion of the year.

mets-celebrate
Play
MLB

How the Mets Can Transform Into Instant Contenders

With deeper pockets than ever before, New York can shop in the gourmet section this winter to create a path to October.

rece-davis
Play
Extra Mustard

Northwestern Embraces Being 'A Bunch of Rece Davises'

ESPN segment on Northwestern ends up being motivation cry for team