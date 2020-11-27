Colorado vs. USC Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC's matchup against Colorado on Saturday has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday.

The contest was canceled due to numerous positive tests within the Trojans' program, per the Pac-12. Saturday's game will not be rescheduled.

"Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

USC announced its first positive test in the football program on Tuesday. The Trojans previously played Utah on Nov. 21, three days before the Utes' matchup with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Trojans currently lead the Pac-12 at 3–0. Their next game is slated for Dec. 4 in a battle with Washington State. Colorado sits at 2–0, with its next matchup set for Dec. 5.