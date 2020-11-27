SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Colorado vs. USC Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Author:
Publish date:
USC Trojans helmets on the field before the start of the annual 2017 Spring Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC's matchup against Colorado on Saturday has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday. 

The contest was canceled due to numerous positive tests within the Trojans' program, per the Pac-12. Saturday's game will not be rescheduled.

"Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs." 

USC announced its first positive test in the football program on Tuesday. The Trojans previously played Utah on Nov. 21, three days before the Utes' matchup with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Trojans currently lead the Pac-12 at 3–0. Their next game is slated for Dec. 4 in a battle with Washington State. Colorado sits at 2–0, with its next matchup set for Dec. 5.

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Gibson Ties Moss's Rookie Thanksgiving Touchdown Record

Washington's running back tallied 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 41-15 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

USC Trojans helmets on the field before the start of the annual 2017 Spring Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
College Football

Colorado vs. USC Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Saturday's matchup was canceled as USC does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to compete.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore's Week 12 matchup with the Steelers was previously rescheduled from Thursday night to Sunday.

kenny-omega
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Compares Jon Moxley and Kazuchika Okada: 'Stylistically, They Are so Different'

Kenny Omega: "The reason I’m in AEW right now is because I wanted a new challenge"

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs dribbles vs Kansas
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga Throws Down the Gauntlet in Win Over Kansas

The nation's No. 1 team looked the part in a dominant offensive outing against the top-10 Jayhawks.

Randy Arozarena 2
MLB

Report: Rays' Arozarena Released Following DV Allegations

Arozarena reportedly reached an agreement with his former partner, who decided not to take legal action against him.

hassan whiteside
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Kings Add Center Hassan Whiteside on One-Year Deal

Whiteside, 31, led the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game last season, averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.