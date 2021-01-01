Ohio State's Teague, Harrison Among 16 Players Out for CFP Semis

SI.com
Ohio State RB Master Teague, DE Zach Harrison Among 16 Players Out for CFP Semis

Ohio State will be without starting guard Harry Miller, second-leading rusher Master Teague and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson.

Ohio State released a list of 16 players who are unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal. As it has done all year, the school did not specify whether those who cannot play were sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

Miller, a sophomore, is a key piece of the Buckeyes’ strong offensive line and Teague has 449 yards and six touchdown sharing carries with Trey Sermon.

Harrison and Friday are both part of a rotation of five edge rushers the Buckeyes use. Harrison leads the team with 4 1/2 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

Notably not on the unavailable list were star receiver Chris Olave and punter Drue Chrisman, who both missed the Big Ten championship game win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes had 22 unavailable players that day.

