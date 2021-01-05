How to Watch 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Amid a college football season unlike any other, Tuesday night's Heisman Trophy ceremony will look different from past years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony will be held virtually out of ESPN's studios in Bristol, Conn.

The finalists for this year's award are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wideout DeVonta Smith.

Alabama's dynamic duo of Jones and Smith have teamed up all year to lead the Crimson Tide (12–0) to an undefeated record and their fifth College Football Playoff national championship appearance.

Smith has terrorized opposing secondaries this season, leading the country in receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,641) with 20 receiving touchdowns. If he wins the Heisman, he'll become just the fourth first wide receiver to take home the honor and the first since Desmond Howard won the award in 1991. Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook was the last wideout to be a Heisman finalist in 2016.

Jones has spear-headed the Alabama passing attack. He ranks first in the nation in completion percentage (77%), yards per pass attempt (11.3) and passer rating (203). He has 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Jones's passer rating is just ahead of the all-time single-season record of 202.0 set by last year's Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

Fellow SEC finalist Trask leads the nation with 4,283 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. The senior has five 400-yard passing games this season, including in the Gators' SEC title game loss to Alabama. Trask, who has declared for the NFL draft, finished his college career with Florida's 55–20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

In the ACC, Lawrence has been his typical stellar self, setting career highs in completion percentage (68.8%) and yards per pass attempt (9.4). He's thrown 24 touchdowns and five interceptions with eight rushing scores. He ended his college career with a 49–28 loss to Ohio State in the CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl but is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Last year, Lawrence finished seventh in Heisman voting.