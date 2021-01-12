Report: Bill O'Brien to Replace Sarkisian as Alabama OC

SI.com
Report: Bill O'Brien to Replace Steve Sarkisian as Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Alabama will hire Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator for the 2021 season, according to FOX Sports and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

O'Brien will replace Steve Sarkisian, who was hired as Texas' head coach on Jan. 2. Sarkisian spent just over a year as Alabama's offensive coordinator after taking the role from former co-offensive coordinators Josh Gattis and Dan Enos in January 2019.

O'Brien returns to college football after seven seasons in the NFL. He reached the postseason four times as the head coach of the Texans, posting a 52–8 record before getting fired in October. It was a tumultuous end to O'Brien's tenure in Houston, highlighted by the decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March.

Alabama's new offensive coordinator spent two seasons at Penn State before being hired by Houston. He went 15–9 in two seasons with the Nittany Lions, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2012.

The Crimson Tide are seeking their sixth national title of the Nick Saban era on Monday. Alabama last won the championship in January 2018, one year before losing to Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the national title game. 

