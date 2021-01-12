DeVonta Smith Suffers Hand Injury Early in Second Half vs. OSU

After a record-breaking first half vs. Ohio State in the national championship, Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a hand injury on the Crimson Tide's second play of the second half.

ESPN's Allison Williams reported that Alabama officials said Smith is questionable to return.

The injury occurred after Smith appeared to juggle a pass thrown by Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones. He was accompanied to the team's sideline medical tent following the play. He did not return to action on Alabama's first drive after halftime.

Smith remained in Alabama's medical tent for around 20 minutes before exiting the tent and walking toward the locker room with a towel over his right wrist and hand.

With around 6:30 to go in the game, Smith returned to the field with his right wrist and index and middle finger wrapped.

Smith finished the first half with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the national championship for catches in a game which had been 10. Smith also was just six yards shy of the record for championship game receiving yards which was 221 set by LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Smith also broke the SEC career receiving record, surpassing Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews (3,759 in 2010-13), after hauling in a 22-yard pass on Alabama's first possession.

This season, he led the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20),

On Jan. 5, Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first wideout since 1991 to earn the sport's top individual honor.

Alabama led 38-17 with just under eight minutes to play in the third quarter.