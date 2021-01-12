Alabama's Smith Breaks SEC Career Receiving Yard Record

After hauling in a 22-yard catch in the first quarter of Monday night's national championship vs. Ohio State, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has the SEC career receiving record, surpassing Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews (3,759 in 2010-13).

Smith entered Monday's contest with 3,750 yards throughout his four-year career at Alabama. He also had totaled 223 receptions and 43 touchdowns leading up to Monday's game.

On Jan. 5, Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first wideout since 1991 to earn the sport's top individual honor.

"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing," Smith said. "Because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really, it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it."

This season, he led the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20), having most recently taken home the Offensive Most Valuable Player award in Alabama's dominant Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame. The 22-year-old wideout has also had 100 or more receiving yards eight times this season, the most in Crimson Tide history.

He also owns Alabama's career records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown on their first possession on Monday night. The game was tied 7-7 with 4:55 to play in the first