Mac Jones Says Alabama Is 'Best Team to Ever Play' After National Championship Win

After beating Ohio State 52–24 to capture a national championship win, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones didn't mince words about where he thinks his team stacks up all-time.

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Jones said, via Yahoo Sports. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again."

The Crimson Tide went 13–0 in a season filled with plenty of uncertainty and changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the SEC adopted a conference-only regular-season schedule in response to the pandemic.

Alabama entered the season ranked No. 3 in the AP's preseason poll and didn't let a full slate of SEC opponents slow them down. Within the first four weeks of the season, the Tide beat Texas A&M (No. 13) and Georgia (No. 3). In late November, they took over as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and trounced Auburn (No. 22) before beating Florida in the SEC championship and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

With Monday night's win, this year's squad became the second undefeated national champion within Saban's six at Alabama.

The Tide turned in an explosive offensive effort to conclude the 2020 season. Jones tallied 464 passing yards and five touchdowns, shredding the Buckeyes' defense in the victory. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before suffering a finger injury that kept him out of the second half. Meanwhile, running back Najee Harris found the end zone for an additional three scores.

Alabama has won three national championships in the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff. Smith, Harris and Jones will exit Alabama as potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, likely joined by junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

