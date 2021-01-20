Alabama Breaks Three-Pointer Record in Rout Over LSU

Alabama Breaks School Record for Three-Pointers in Rout Over LSU

No. 18 Alabama converted an eye-popping 23 three pointers as the Crimson Tide defeated LSU 105-75 Tuesday evening.

Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (12-3) broke an SEC record and a program record for three pointers. The Crimson Tide hit 22 from beyond the arc during the 2019 season in a game against Auburn.

John Petty Jr, who converted his first seven three-pointers in the first half, finished 8-of-10 on three-pointers while shooting 8-of-11 from the floor for 24 points to lead the Crimson Tide in scoring.

Three other Alabama players finished in double figures. Jahvon Quinerly and Joshua Primo finished with 22 points respectively while Herbert Jones finished with 13 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Darius Miles, who finished 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range, hit the record-breaking three. Miles finished with nine points in the contest.

The Crimson Tide shot 38-of-68 (55.9 percent) from the floor and a whopping 23-of-43 shooting (53.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide earned their seventh conference victory and its eighth consecutive win this season. Alabama's eighth consecutive win is the longest streak in the program in 18 years.

LSU (10-3) suffered only its second conference loss of the season. The Tiger shot 28-of-74 from the field (37.8 percent) and a dismal 5-of-26 (19.2 percent) from three-point range.

LSU came into Tuesday's game riding a four-game winning streak. The Tigers remain in second place in the conference behind Alabama.

Alabama has defeated Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Kentucky during its last eight games. The Crimson Tide return to action on Saturday against Mississippi State.

LSU returns to action Saturday on the road against Kentucky.