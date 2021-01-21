Michigan's Naz Hillmon Sets School's Single-Game Scoring Record

Michigan's Naz Hillmon broke the school's scoring record for both men's and women's basketball with a 50-point effort in her team's 81-77 loss to No. 17 Ohio State on Thursday.

The junior forward's points came from 20 two-point shots and 10 free throws en route to becoming the third woman in Big Ten history to score 50 points. Thursday marked the No. 11-ranked Wolverines' first loss of the season after a program-best 10 straight wins and five consecutive victories in Big Ten play.

The preseason Big Ten player of the year entered Thursday averaging 23.7 points (on 14.3 attempts) and 11.9 rebounds a game. Her previous career high was 35 points, and she also has scored the most points this season at the Division I level.

The previous women’s record was 45, set by Diane Dietz on Feb. 27, 1982, and in that same game, she set the record for made field goals (17). Hillmon also broke that record on Thursday. The previous men's record was set by Rudy Tomjanovich with 48 points against Indiana on Jan. 7, 1969.

In addition to her 50 points, Hillmon tallied 16 rebounds and a block against Ohio State.