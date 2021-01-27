No. 24 Oklahoma Escapes With Road Win Over No. 5 Texas

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova Maintain Top 3 Rankings and Best Odds
Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova Maintain Top 3 Rankings and Best Odds

Oklahoma Escapes With Road Win Over No. 5 Texas

Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma took advantage of a depleted Texas squad as the Sooners beat the Longhorns 80-79 Tuesday night.

Texas (11-3) was without head coach Shaka Smart, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey and forwards Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham were also absent—limiting them to eight scholarship players.

The Sooners started the game 3-of-15 from the floor but Oklahoma's offense kicked it into gear, going on a 13-0 run to take a 19-14 lead in the first half.

After Texas broke the Sooners' early run, the teams continued to exchange baskets. However, a slew of fouls from the Longhorns put the Sooners on the free-throw line often (10-of-17 in the first half), giving Oklahoma an edge in the first half. The Sooners led 43-34 at halftime.

As Oklahoma maintained a 48-41 lead with 16:48 to play in the second half, foul troubles continued for Texas. Three Longhorn players (Matt Coleman, Royce Hamm and Kamaka Hepa) each had four fouls less than four minutes into the second half.

Almost midway through the second half, Oklahoma went on a run and lead 54-47. But, over the next several possessions, the Sooners used the free throw line to their advantage and the play from Reaves, Gibson and Harmon to help them to keep their lead.

The Longhorns managed to cut the deficit to four before a three pointer from Sooners' Jalen Hill put Oklahoma up 65-58. The Sooners went on to take a 10 point lead before Texas connected on some big buckets in response to Oklahoma to narrow the lead.

Matt Coleman finished on a layup to cut the deficit to 78-77. But, on the next play, he picked up his fifth foul, sending Oklahoma to the free throw for two more points that would eventually seal the victory. 

Austin Reaves led all Oklahoma scorers with 23 points followed by De'Vion Harmon with 13, Elijah Harkless with 11 and Umoja Gibson with 12 off the bench.

Texas finished with five players in double figures. Kai Jones led the way with 15 points, followed by Greg Brown with 14, Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones with 13 respectively and Donovan Williams with 11 off the bench. 

The Sooners (10-4) earned their fourth straight win and third win against top-10 ranked teams this season. 

Oklahoma returns to action Saturday against Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Texas will go on the road Saturday to face Kentucky. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma MBBB
Play
College Basketball

No. 24 Oklahoma Escapes With Road Win Over No. 5 Texas

Oklahoma held on to escape Texas with a road victory over the No. 5 Longhorns Tuesday night.

sekou-smith
Media

Longtime NBA Reporter and Analyst Sekou Smith Dies at 48

The basketball world reacts as news broke that Sekou Smith, an award-winning basketball writer and NBA TV analyst, passed away.

Jun 10, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling (38) acknowledges the crowd during pregame ceremony honoring the 1993 National League East Champions before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
MLB

Schilling Requests to Be Removed From 2022 HOF Ballot

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling posted a letter he sent to the Hall of Fame, asking to be removed from the 2022 ballot.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game three of ...
MLB

MLB Rumors: Semien Reportedly Agrees to One-Year Deal With Blue Jays

Marcus Semien is reportedly signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyImages-1010552008
Play
MLB

No One Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame for First Time Since 2013

Longtime starting pitcher Curt Schilling came closest to election with 71.1% of the vote.

Man-City-West-Brom-Gundogan
Play
Soccer

Man City Surges Into 1st in Premier League

Man City thrashed West Brom, 5-0, behind an attacking masterclass and two goals from Ilkay Gundogan.

scott-rolen
Play
MLB

Tom Verducci's Hall of Fame Ballot: Rolen and Wagner Make the Cut

Reconsidering the cases of Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner, while wondering what every other voter is missing about Jeff Kent.