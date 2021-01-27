No. 24 Oklahoma Escapes With Road Win Over No. 5 Texas

Oklahoma took advantage of a depleted Texas squad as the Sooners beat the Longhorns 80-79 Tuesday night.

Texas (11-3) was without head coach Shaka Smart, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey and forwards Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham were also absent—limiting them to eight scholarship players.

The Sooners started the game 3-of-15 from the floor but Oklahoma's offense kicked it into gear, going on a 13-0 run to take a 19-14 lead in the first half.



After Texas broke the Sooners' early run, the teams continued to exchange baskets. However, a slew of fouls from the Longhorns put the Sooners on the free-throw line often (10-of-17 in the first half), giving Oklahoma an edge in the first half. The Sooners led 43-34 at halftime.

As Oklahoma maintained a 48-41 lead with 16:48 to play in the second half, foul troubles continued for Texas. Three Longhorn players (Matt Coleman, Royce Hamm and Kamaka Hepa) each had four fouls less than four minutes into the second half.



Almost midway through the second half, Oklahoma went on a run and lead 54-47. But, over the next several possessions, the Sooners used the free throw line to their advantage and the play from Reaves, Gibson and Harmon to help them to keep their lead.



The Longhorns managed to cut the deficit to four before a three pointer from Sooners' Jalen Hill put Oklahoma up 65-58. The Sooners went on to take a 10 point lead before Texas connected on some big buckets in response to Oklahoma to narrow the lead.

Matt Coleman finished on a layup to cut the deficit to 78-77. But, on the next play, he picked up his fifth foul, sending Oklahoma to the free throw for two more points that would eventually seal the victory.

Austin Reaves led all Oklahoma scorers with 23 points followed by De'Vion Harmon with 13, Elijah Harkless with 11 and Umoja Gibson with 12 off the bench.

Texas finished with five players in double figures. Kai Jones led the way with 15 points, followed by Greg Brown with 14, Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones with 13 respectively and Donovan Williams with 11 off the bench.

The Sooners (10-4) earned their fourth straight win and third win against top-10 ranked teams this season.



Oklahoma returns to action Saturday against Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Texas will go on the road Saturday to face Kentucky.