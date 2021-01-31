SI.com
Five-Star TE Arik Gilbert Transfers to Florida From LSU

Author:
Publish date:
arik-gilbert-lsu

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced his decision to transfer to Florida on Sunday. 

Gilbert entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 after just one season with the Tigers.

"After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida," Gilbert tweeted on Sunday. "This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family."

Gilbert came to LSU as the No. 1 tight end recruit in the class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards as a freshman, adding a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers finished 5–5. He was named the 2020 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year.

Florida will add Gilbert for the 2021 season as it looks to replace significant production from its tight ends. Junior Kyle Pitts tallied 43 catches and 12 touchdowns last season, while redshirt junior Kemore Gamble and sophomore Keon Zipperer added an additional five scores. Pitts declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Dec. 20, and he could be selected with one of the top10 picks in late April. 

Florida finished 8–4 in 2020, reaching the SEC Championship before a 52-46 loss to Alabama on Dec. 19. The Gators were then trounced by Oklahoma in a 55-20 loss in the Cotton Bowl two weeks later. 

