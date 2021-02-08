Report: UNC-Miami Postponed After Tar Heels' Maskless Party

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's matchup against Miami on Monday night has been postponed, according the ACC.

Personnel from both schools met Monday, ultimately concluding that the "game could not move forward today," per the conference.

Monday's postponement stems from a video released Sunday featuring North Carolina forwards Armando Bacot and Day'ron Sharpe at a maskless party. Both Bacot and Sharpe appeared to be celebrating North Carolina's win over Duke the day prior, and no one in the video wore masks. Miami was subsequently "not comfortable playing the game," following the video's release, leading to a postponement, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

North Carolina struggled out of the gate in 2020–21, sitting at 5–4 as the calendar turned to January. But Roy Williams's squad has returned to form of late. The Tar Heels have won four of their last five games, including a 91–87 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday night.

Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 12.1 points per game this season. Sharpe is in his first year with the program, averaging 9.7 points and 7.8 rebounds. Discipline for either player has not been announced as of Monday night.