Fulkerson Out of SEC Tourney After Injuries From Flagrant

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?

John Fulkerson Out of SEC Tournament After Facial Injuries Stemming From Flagrant

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Volunteers forward John Fulkerson has been ruled out for the remainder of the SEC tournament due to facial injuries suffered in Tennessee's win against Florida on Friday, the school announced.

Fulkerson's facial injuries came from being hit with an elbow to his head from Gators' Omar Payne, who received a flagrant foul and was ejected from the game.

"That was a dirty play," Tennessee forward Yves Pons told reporters Friday. "That is nothing to do on a basketball court. Of course, we took it personally. We love John. We play for him. We had his back."

Fulkerson said Payne personally reached out to him Saturday morning to apologize.

"I know a lot of people are upset with what happened during [Friday's] game," Fulkerson said. "Omar reached out to me this morning and was very remorseful. Everyone makes mistakes. Let’s all show grace and focus on today’s game. Go Vols!"

In his apology, Payne said he had deep regrets about the altercation.

"I have nothing but respect for John and Tennessee program," Payne said. "Especially for their support of my brother Keyontae this season. I wish them the best on their NCAA tournament run."

Fulkerson, a senior, has started in 55 games over two seasons and averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He finished with eight points in 19 minutes in the Volunteers' win on Friday.

In Tennessee's regular season finale against Florida, Fulkerson scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. 

Tennessee (17–7) received byes for the first two rounds of the tournament. The Volunteers will play Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC tournament at noon on Saturday. 

YOU MAY LIKE

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Card: Back These Two Live Dogs in their Conference Championships

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the Big 12 and ACC tournament championship finals for his Saturday NCAA basketball betting card.

Fulkerson
Play
College Basketball

Fulkerson Out of SEC Tourney After Injuries From Flagrant

Fulkerson took an elbow to the head from Florida's Omar Payne on Friday night, resulting in facial injuries.

basketball stock photo
Play
Extra Mustard

High School Announcer Blame Racist Remark on Sugar Spike

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: A high school basketball announcer tries to blame his racism on diabetes, Nebraska looked into bailing out of a game in Norman and more.

Anthony Davis faces the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center
NBA

Anthony Davis Expected to Miss Lakers' Next Eight Games

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be reassessed in two weeks as he continues to recover from leg injuries suffered on Feb. 14.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Stakes Are High on Championship Saturday

SI's latest projection of the full men's field of 68, the day before Selection Sunday.

Michigan guard Isaiah Livers dribbles vs. Minnesota
Play
College Basketball

Michigan's Isaiah Livers Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Livers injured his foot in the Big Ten quarterfinal game against Maryland

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez enter the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Extra Mustard

Report: A-Rod, JLo Dispute Reports of Their Breakup

The two-high profile stars told TMZ that reports of their breakup are "inaccurate," and that they are "working through some things."

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Embiid Has No Structural Damage in Injured Left Knee

Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 127–101 win Friday night vs. the Warriors