Rutgers Wins First March Madness Game in 38 Years

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament

Rutgers Upsets Clemson, Gets First NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Win Since '83

Author:
Publish date:

Rutgers flipped brackets upside down on Friday when it upset Clemson 60–56 to win its first NCAA men's basketball tournament game in 38 years. 

The Scarlet Knights, who hadn't made a March Madness appearance since 1991, defeated the seventh-seeded Tigers as a 10th seed to move on to the Round of 32 in a thriller. 

Four Rutgers players scored double digits in the long-awaited win. Senior Jacob Young, senior Geo Baker and junior Caleb McConnell all had 13 points in the win. Guard Ron Harper Jr. contributed 10 points despite only shooting three-for-14 from the field. 

Clemson senior Aamir Simms had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards in the losing effort to lead all scorers and rebounders. The Tigers had a chance to rally at the end of the game, but Simms made a fatal error that left Rutgers a wide-open opportunity for a dagger. 

With 40 seconds to go, Clemson had the ball down 58–56 and Simms traveled while trying to work down low to turn it over. Rutgers senior Geo Baker made them pay with a layup at the rim after a broken play on the following possession to extend the lead and seal it for his team.

Rutgers will face second-seeded Houston on Sunday in the Round of 32 to try and advance to their first Sweet Sixteen since 1979.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

More NCAA tournament coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

North Texas celebrates after upsetting Purdue at the men's NCAA tournament
Play
College Basketball

North Texas Upsets Purdue for First-Ever NCAA Tournament Win

North Texas was eliminated in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament in 1988, 2007 and 2010.

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell celebrates after a Clemson turnover leading to a timeout.
Play
College Basketball

Rutgers Wins First March Madness Game in 38 Years

Clemson forward Aamir Simms turned the ball over during a crucial possession and Rutgers made him pay for it.

March Madness logo on a basketball
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 1 Schedule, Recaps

Follow along as SI keeps you updated on all of the action on the first full day of March Madness.

Dawn Staley
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Condemns Unequal Amenities at Tournament

Staley said the issue here looms larger than weights and swag bags for athletes.

Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams talks with his players during a time out in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena.
Play
College Basketball

UNC's Roy Williams Suffers First-Ever Loss in First Round

For the first time since 1959–62, UNC, Duke and Kentucky won't be in the men's Final Four after the Tar Heels fell to Wisconsin.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Oral Roberts celebrates an upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State
Play
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Brings the Magic of March on Day 1

Just hours into the men's first round, Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and the Golden Eagles stunned Ohio State.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bears Still Eyeing QB Wilson, Texans Sign RB Lindsay

The Seahawks previously rejected a Bears trade package that included three first-round picks in exchange for Russell Wilson.