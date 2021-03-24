SI.com
Florida Guard Tre Mann Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Florida guard Tre Mann announced Wednesday that he will declare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Mann has played at Florida for the last two seasons. He averaged 16 points and 3.5 assists per game as a sophomore, shooting 40.2% from three this season. 

"After much consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career and will declare for the 2021 NBA draft," Mann told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "To Gator nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart. I will be hiring an agent to help guide me through this process."

Mann's decision to enter the draft comes after the best stretch of his collegiate career. He combined for 52 points in a pair of SEC tournament games in early March, adding a 19-point, seven-rebound performance in a loss to Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA tournament. 

Mann sits No. 37 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA draft big board. He will likely be the first Florida player drafted since Erik Murphy was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the 2013 NBA draft. 

