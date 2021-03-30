How to Watch the Women's Final Four

The 2021 women's NCAA tournament is coming to close as many games have went down to the wire living up to the mantra of March Madness. As teams continue to survive and advance, only one team will be crowned the champion.

Four teams are still looking to punch their tickets to this year's Final Four and join Arizona and UConn on the biggest stage of women's college basketball. Arizona defeated Indiana 66-53 behind Aari McDonald's 33 points to earn its first Final Four appearance.

Huskies star freshman Paige Bueckers scored 19 unanswered points after trailing by 10 to defeat Baylor 69-67. UConn is headed to its 13th consecutive Final Four.

When Texas and South Carolina take the court on Tuesday, the Longhorns will look to earn its first Final Four appearance since 2003. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer went 3-12 against Staley during his tenure at Mississippi State from 2012-20.

Joanne Allen-Taylor leads Texas in points per game with 15.4. Charli Collier's 19 double-doubles are tied with Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack for the lead among players in Power 5 conferences.

South Carolina has not trailed in the second half in any of its 2021 tournament games. The Gamecocks are led by first-team All-American Aliyah Boston. South Carolina leads the nation with 199 blocked shots. The Gamecocks are seeking their third Final Four appearance in program history, all of which have come under coach Dawn Staley.

Louisville is the only ACC school remaining in the tournament and will face top-seeded Stanford in the late game on Tuesday. Louisville is seeking its fourth Final Four appearance. Stanford, coached by the winningest coach in women’s basketball history in Tara VanDerveer, is 5-2 in the Elite Eight since 2010 and looks to reach the Final Four as a No. 1 seed for the seventh time.

