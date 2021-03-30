SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

How to Watch the Women's Final Four: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 women's NCAA tournament is coming to close as many games have went down to the wire living up to the mantra of March Madness. As teams continue to survive and advance, only one team will be crowned the champion.

Four teams are still looking to punch their tickets to this year's Final Four and join Arizona and UConn on the biggest stage of women's college basketball. Arizona defeated Indiana 66-53 behind Aari McDonald's 33 points to earn its first Final Four appearance.

Huskies star freshman Paige Bueckers scored 19 unanswered points after trailing by 10 to defeat Baylor 69-67. UConn is headed to its 13th consecutive Final Four

When Texas and South Carolina take the court on Tuesday, the Longhorns will look to earn its first Final Four appearance since 2003. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer went 3-12 against Staley during his tenure at Mississippi State from 2012-20.

Joanne Allen-Taylor leads Texas in points per game with 15.4. Charli Collier's 19 double-doubles are tied with Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack for the lead among players in Power 5 conferences. 

South Carolina has not trailed in the second half in any of its 2021 tournament games. The Gamecocks are led by first-team All-American Aliyah Boston. South Carolina leads the nation with 199 blocked shots. The Gamecocks are seeking their third Final Four appearance in program history, all of which have come under coach Dawn Staley.

Louisville is the only ACC school remaining in the tournament and will face top-seeded Stanford in the late game on Tuesday. Louisville is seeking its fourth Final Four appearance. Stanford, coached by the winningest coach in women’s basketball history in Tara VanDerveer, is 5-2 in the Elite Eight since 2010 and looks to reach the Final Four as a No. 1 seed for the seventh time.

How to Watch:

Date: April 2, 2021

Time: TBD

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Women's Final Four

Find out how to watch the women's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Final Four

Find out how to watch the men's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Michael Strahan before before the NFC Championship between the  49ers and Packers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Michael Strahan Closes the Gap in His Front Teeth

Strahan after the procedure: "I love it."

Valbuena-Benzema-Blackmail
Play
Soccer

Benzema to Stand Trial in Valbuena Sex Tape Blackmail Scandal

Karim Benzema has been banned from France's national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal

Jordan Bohannon after making a three-pointer.
Play
College Basketball

Jordan Bohannon Will Return to Iowa if NIL Bill Passes

Bohannon said he's undecided, but would return to Iowa if the NIL bill passed.

Ronaldo playing for Portugal.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Inches Closer to Men's International Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg to give him 103 career international goals for Portugal.

nfl-stadiums-2021
NFL

Roger Goodell Expects 'Full Stadiums' for 2021 Season

Goodell: "Football is simply not the same without the fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the 2021 season."

Japan beats Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Japan Routs Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup Qualifying

It doesn't get much more one-sided than that.