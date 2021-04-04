SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Best Moments From the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament
Best Moments From the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

Listen to Epic Radio Calls of Jalen Suggs's Overtime Buzzer Beater

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Gonzaga's perfect season hung in the balance, but Jalen Suggs had no intentions of playing another overtime period.

Suggs hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs to a 93-90 win over upset-minded UCLA in an instant classic semifinal game. With the win, Gonzaga moves on to face Baylor in the national championship game and is one win away from becoming the first men's team in 45 years to go undefeated.

The shot, which immediately ranks among the biggest in March Madness lore, generated some truly memorable play-by-play calls. Here are four of them for your listening enjoyment.

And here's the Gonzaga home radio call, featuring Bulldogs' legend Adam Morrison:

YOU MAY LIKE

jalen suggs ii
Play
College Basketball

Listen to Epic Radio Calls of Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Suggs's iconic shot generated some iconic calls. Listen in and rewatch the ending of this instant classic.

Jason Suggs celebrates after his buzzer beater.
Play
College Basketball

Best Twitter Reactions to Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Jalen Suggs hit a near-half-court buzzer-beating game-winner in the Final Four and Twitter went nuts.

jalen suggs
Play
College Basketball

Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater Sends Gonzaga to National Title Game

Gonzaga narrowly avoided a monumental upset to No. 11 UCLA to move on to the national championship game and preserve its perfect season.

anthony davis
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Responds to Motorcycle Crash Site

The collision reportedly involved Davis' security guard, Garrett Pullman, and another vehicle, with Pullman taken to the hospital.

Jordan Burroughs being consoled by Kyle Dake after he defeated him.
Play
Olympics

Burroughs Loses in Olympic Trials, Ends Nine-Year Run

Burroughs had never lost in a trials before Saturday when he was swept by Kyle Dake.

nick castellanos
MLB

Cards, Reds Clear Benches After Castellanos Taunts Pitcher

We have our first benches-clearing incident of the 2021 season—welcome back, baseball!

Baylor reacts during a blowout win over Houston
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Unleashes Full Fury on Houston in Statement Rout

The Bears will play in the men's title game for the first time in 73 years after shooting their way to a blowout.

Baylor celebrates Final Four win over Houston.
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Blows Out Houston in Final Four

Baylor's largest lead of the game was 25 points and dominated from start to finish.