Listen to Epic Radio Calls of Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Gonzaga's perfect season hung in the balance, but Jalen Suggs had no intentions of playing another overtime period.

Suggs hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs to a 93-90 win over upset-minded UCLA in an instant classic semifinal game. With the win, Gonzaga moves on to face Baylor in the national championship game and is one win away from becoming the first men's team in 45 years to go undefeated.

The shot, which immediately ranks among the biggest in March Madness lore, generated some truly memorable play-by-play calls. Here are four of them for your listening enjoyment.

And here's the Gonzaga home radio call, featuring Bulldogs' legend Adam Morrison: