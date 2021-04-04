Best Twitter Reactions to Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Gonzaga escaped the Final Four with a near-half-court shot from freshman Jalen Suggs at the buzzer to defeat UCLA 93–90 in overtime in what became an instant classic for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Naturally, the internet went into a frenzy when Suggs sank the shot of his life.

Some of Twitter's best reactions to the wild win:

