Arkansas Guard Moses Moody Declares for NBA Draft

Arkansas guard Moses Moody announced via Twitter that he is hiring an agent and entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

The SEC Freshman of the Year was one of three freshmen to average 15 points and five rebounds as he led the Razorbacks to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

"I've said it many times that Moses handles his day-to-day business like a pro and he will be ahead of the curve when he starts his professional career," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "Moses was able to showcase his many talents in our system—including being our leading scorer and second-best rebounder—and we believe he continued to make improvements throughout the year to put himself in this position."

Moody, who turns 19 next month, averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from the three-point range this year.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo predicted in his mock draft that Moody will be selected No. 12 overall by the Pacers.

The deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The lottery will be conducted on June 22 and will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The draft itself will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. with the first round televised on ESPN and ABC. Both the draft and the combine will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.