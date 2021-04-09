SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title
Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title

Arkansas Guard Moses Moody Declares for NBA Draft

Author:
Publish date:

Arkansas guard Moses Moody announced via Twitter that he is hiring an agent and entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

The SEC Freshman of the Year was one of three freshmen to average 15 points and five rebounds as he led the Razorbacks to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

"I've said it many times that Moses handles his day-to-day business like a pro and he will be ahead of the curve when he starts his professional career," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "Moses was able to showcase his many talents in our system—including being our leading scorer and second-best rebounder—and we believe he continued to make improvements throughout the year to put himself in this position."

Moody, who turns 19 next month, averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from the three-point range this year.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo predicted in his mock draft that Moody will be selected No. 12 overall by the Pacers.

The deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The lottery will be conducted on June 22 and will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The draft itself will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. with the first round televised on ESPN and ABC. Both the draft and the combine will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA team logos
Play
College Basketball

Athletic Figures Demand NCAA Punish States With Anti-Trans Bills

Transgender athletes and allies held a press conference Friday urging the NCAA to withdraw its athletic events from states with anti-transgender legislation.

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

Less than a week after suspending John Brannen, Cincinnati has fired him as its men's basketball coach.

Si Woo Kim
Play
Golf

Golfer Forced to Putt With 3-Wood at Masters After Breaking Putter

Si Woo Kim is only three shots off Masters leader Justin Rose despite having to putt with a 3-wood for the final four holes of his second round.

quentin-grimes-houston
Play
NBA

Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

The Houston guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

oaklawn
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Best Bets for the 2021 Arkansas Derby

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) waves to the stands while leaving the court after the game in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Arkansas Guard Moses Moody Declares for NBA Draft

Moses Moody, SEC Freshman of the Year, led the Razorbacks to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

cody-bellinger-astros-cheating
MLB

Dodgers Place Bellinger on IL With Bruised Left Calf

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."