Gillespie, Samuels Return to Villanova for Fifth Season

Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels Returning to Villanova for Fifth Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Villanova seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels will both return to the program in 2021-22, they announced on Monday.

Gillespie finished last season second on the Wildcats in scoring at 14 points per game. He also led the team in assists before suffering a season-ending MCL tear on March 3.

"It is going to be a blessing to put the Villanova uniform on for one last year and play for such an amazing university!" Gillespie tweeted on Monday. "I am very excited to get fully healthy again and continue to grow as a player, student and person."

Samuels has logged 76 starts for Villanova over the last three seasons. He averaged a career-high 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, shooting 37.1 percent from three. 

Villanova won the Big East regular season crown in 2020-21 after finishing 18–7. The Wildcats snagged a No. 5 seed in the South Region, and they advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing the Baylor, the eventual national champion. 

The Wildcats have advanced to the men's NCAA tournament in each of the last eight seasons under head coach Jay Wright. They won the national championship in 2016 and 2018.

