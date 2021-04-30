SI.com
Source: Kansas to Hire Lance Leipold as Head Coach

Kansas is set to hire Buffalo coach Lance Leipold to be its new football coach, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde

Leipold has spent the last six seasons at Buffalo, compiling a 37–33 record. Buffalo finished the 2020 season at 6–1, closing the year with a win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. Buffalo also qualified for bowl games under Leipold in 2018 and 2019. 

Kansas's new coach led Wisconsin Whitewater for eight seasons before arriving at Buffalo. Leipold won six Division III championships in his time with the program.

Leipold, 56, joins the Jayhawks after Kansas parted ways with coach Les Miles in March. Miles was fired after a probe into his time in Baton Rouge as head coach of LSU became public. 

The probe revealed that during a 2013 investigation, Miles was accused of texting female student workers on a burner phone, driving them alone to his condo and kissing a student on at least one occasion.

LSU prohibited Miles from hiring football operations or athletic department student employees following its internal probe. Miles was also was not allowed to be alone with student employees.

Kansas finished 0–9 in 2020 and has not reached a bowl game since 2008.

