UConn Star Paige Bueckers Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Should Be Ready for Season

UConn guard Paige Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an osteochondral defect on her right ankle Friday, the university announced. 

Despite the surgery, Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason play in September, per The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll

As a freshman, the Huskies star joined Maya Moore as one of two women underclassmen to ever win the Wooden Award. Bueckers also earned the Associated Press Player of the Year honor as well as the Naismith Trophy following her freshman campaign. 

Bueckers led UConn in scoring, averaging 20 points and 5.8 assists while shooting  52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three. She scored 20 points on 14 different occasions as a freshman and poured in 18 points in UConn's Final Four loss to Arizona on April 2. 

