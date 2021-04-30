Emoni Bates Decommits from MSU, Open to College or Pro

SI.com
Top 2022 Basketball Recruit Emoni Bates Announces Verbal Commitment To Michigan State
No. 1 class of 2022 recruit Emoni Bates decommitted from Michigan State and is open to college or professional options, Bates announced on Instagram.

The high school phenom verbally committed to the Spartans on June 29, 2020 on ESPN, and even then, he hinted at the idea of not even attending the school, saying at the time, "I'm not sure what the future may hold, but I do know right now I will be committing to Michigan State." 

Under current rules, Bates will not be eligible to be drafted by the NBA until 2023, . There is also the potential for him to reclassify to the class of 2021 and play college basketball in the fall, or pursue an immediate professional career in a place like the NBA G League next season while waiting to become draft eligible.

Magic, Michael, LeBron ... Emoni Bates? Meet the 15-Year-Old Next in Line

The Ypsi Prep Academy star has been heralded as the next generational talent. At 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, people have compared him to Kevin Durant and even Paul George. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 15 years old, when Michael Rosenberg profiled him during his sophomore season at Lincoln High in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Bates was named the 2019-20 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year again after averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game for Lincoln High School. 

