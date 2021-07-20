Sanders Walks Out on Media for Being Called 'Deion'

Deion Sanders Walks Out of SWAC Media Day After Being Called by His First Name

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders abruptly walked out of SWAC Media Day availability on Tuesday for being referred to solely by his first name.

Sanders, who finished 4–3 in his first season as a head coach, demanded that reporters not refer to him by his first name after he was called Deion by the Clarion Ledger's Nick Suss.

"You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion," Sanders told Suss, per the Clarion Ledger's Langston Newsome. "If you call Nick (Saban), Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me. Treat me like Nick."

Sanders walked out of availability after he was called by his first name again.

Suss mainly covers Ole Miss but crosses over several beats from time to time. This was his second time covering Sanders at SWAC Media Day, per the Clarion Ledger.

"When I interview people, I call them by their first name," Suss said. "Whether it's someone I've been working with for years or someone I'm talking to for the first time. This is true of the coaches and players on the Ole Miss beat, the coaches and players at Mississippi State and Southern Miss when I help out covering their teams and, as recently as January, even Sanders, too."

