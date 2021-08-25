Report: Five-Star Forward Emoni Bates Commits to Memphis

August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Report: Emoni Bates, No. 2 Men's Basketball Prospect in 2022 Class, Commits to Memphis

Author:

Emoni Bates, the No. 2 men's basketball prospect in the class of 2022, committed to play for Penny Hardaway's Memphis, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Bates, 17, will join his former AAU teammate and top prospect Jalen Duren on a loaded Tigers squad. He chose Memphis over Oregon, Michigan State and G League Ignite among others. In June 2020, Bates initially committed to Michigan State to play under Spartans coach Tom Izzo before changing his mind in April. 

Earlier this month, the 6-foot-9 forward made the decision to reclassify from 2022 to 2021 around the same time Duren made his decision to commit to Memphis. 

With Bates headed to Memphis, he becomes the second-highest ranked recruit in the history of the Tigers' program behind only James Wiseman, according to the Commercial Appeal. It's Hardaway's second big-name commitment for the offseason and his fifth since taking over the program. 

SI Recommends

Bates started off playing high school basketball at Ypsilanti Lincoln in Michigan before going to YPSI Prep, a school that his family created. In November 2019, he landed on the front cover of Sports Illustrated and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore, averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

The 17-year-old is not eligible for the 2022 NBA draft, which means he could potentially play two seasons under Hardaway. That, however, remains to be seen.

Bates is the the seventh addition to the Tigers since March. With Bates and Duren to go with a couple transfers—Chandler Lawson and Earl Timberlake—Hardaway will have a solid pieces to join with a foundation that he built last season, including leading scorer Landers Nolley II. 

More College Basketball News:

YOU MAY LIKE

Emoni Bates
College Basketball

Report: Five-Star Forward Emoni Bates Commits to Memphis

Bates will join his former AAU teammate and top prospect Jalen Duren on a loaded Tigers team coached by Penny Hardaway.

nascar cup logo
Play
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Director Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

Jay Fabian stepped away from his position as he's facing felony and misdemeanor charges with a Sept. 27 court date. Multiple people are expected to fill his role.

Venus and Serena Williams
Play
Tennis

Serena and Venus Williams Withdraw From 2021 U.S. Open

Both sisters made their announcements on social media as they each are battling injuries.

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Will Mac Jones Start Before Trey Lance or Justin Fields?

Answer your questions on this year’s rookie quarterbacks. Plus, the Lions’ wide receivers, Julio Jones, Travis Etienne, 2022 QBs, Giants expectations and meals on the road.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols
NBA

ESPN Moves Rachel Nichols Off NBA Programming

The network has canceled its daily program "The Jump" and removed her from NBA coverage.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Soccer

FIFA Asks British PM to Exempt Players From Quarantine

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for players ahead of the international break.

AEW's Penta El Zero M taunts Evil Uno
Play
Wrestling

Penta and Fénix Ready for a Date With The Young Bucks

The Lucha Brothers are on the doorstep of a big match with their oldest rivals.

Vinny Curry
NFL

Vinny Curry Will Miss 2021 Season With Rare Blood Disorder

The blood disorder will keep him away from the field for three to six months.