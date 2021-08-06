Top Basketball Prospect Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis

Jalen Duren, the top forward in the class of 2022, announced Friday that he will play his college basketball at the University of Memphis under head coach Penny Hardaway.

With that decision, Duren is expected to reclassify and enroll at Memphis for the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-10 forward from from Montverde (FL) Academy chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Miami, the NBA G League and the Australian NBL.

Duren averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game at Montverde, who won the GEICO Nationals title.

According to SI's Jason Jordan, Duren is a natural athlete with exceptional agility, ability to run the floor and good strength. The forward has quickness that to compete with the country's top big men. After one year at Memphis, Duren may be a top prospect in the 2022 NBA draft.

While Memphis secured Duren, the Tigers also remain in the running for Emoni Bates, the No. 2 player in the class of '22. On Wednesday, Bates announced that he would reclassify to the 2021 class and is considering the Tigers, Michigan State, Oregon and the G League.

Bates, however, has not made an announcement date on his basketball future since decommitting from Michigan State in April. Duren and Bates played on the AAU circuit together on Team Final in winning the Southern Jam Fest.

