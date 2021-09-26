Ohio State has dismissed K'Vaughan Pope after the linebacker left Saturday's game against Akron in the second quarter during a bizarre outburst.

The senior also posted—and later deleted—an inflammatory tweet saying "f--- ohio state" and "good lucc to my teammates" during the 59–7 win over the Zips.

"K'Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation," Ohio State said in a statement. "He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester."

The initial incident occurred when Pope looked to run onto the field for a defensive series only to be waved off by linebacker Teradja Mitchell. Pope then started walking to the locker room and was stopped by teammates after an altercation with linebackers coach Al Washington.

Pope proceeded to throw his jersey and gloves into the stands before head coach Ryan Day sent him to the locker room. Pope has since apologized via Twitter.

"Last night I let my emotions get the best of me," Pope tweeted Sunday. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

Pope has appeared in 31 games in his Buckeyes career but played sparingly this season. His departure comes after Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

More College Football Coverage:

• Clemson Falls to No. 25, Alabama Stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll

• Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope Storms Off Field, Escorted Back to Locker Room

• Clemson's Second Loss Gives Sport Needed Jolt of Parity

• Forde: Brian Kelly Making Do With This Notre Dame Team