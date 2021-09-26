September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State Dismisses K'Vaughan Pope After Linebacker Left Game vs. Akron

Author:

Ohio State has dismissed K'Vaughan Pope after the linebacker left Saturday's game against Akron in the second quarter during a bizarre outburst.

The senior also posted—and later deleted—an inflammatory tweet saying "f--- ohio state" and "good lucc to my teammates" during the 59–7 win over the Zips. 

"K'Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation," Ohio State said in a statement. "He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester."

The initial incident occurred when Pope looked to run onto the field for a defensive series only to be waved off by linebacker Teradja Mitchell. Pope then started walking to the locker room and was stopped by teammates after an altercation with linebackers coach Al Washington. 

SI Recommends

Pope proceeded to throw his jersey and gloves into the stands before head coach Ryan Day sent him to the locker room. Pope has since apologized via Twitter

"Last night I let my emotions get the best of me," Pope tweeted Sunday.  For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

Pope has appeared in 31 games in his Buckeyes career but played sparingly this season. His departure comes after Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. 

More College Football Coverage:

Clemson Falls to No. 25, Alabama Stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope Storms Off Field, Escorted Back to Locker Room
Clemson's Second Loss Gives Sport Needed Jolt of Parity
Forde: Brian Kelly Making Do With This Notre Dame Team

YOU MAY LIKE

K'Vaughan-Pope
College Football

Ohio State Dismisses LB Pope After Outburst vs. Akron

The Buckeyes dismissed K'Vaughan Pope after the senior linebacker left the field during Saturday's game against Akron and posted an inflammatory tweet.

justin-tucker-ravens
NFL

Tucker Sets NFL Record, Beats Lions With 66-Yard FG

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker pulled off perhaps the greatest kick in NFL history as he nailed the longest field goal ever off the crossbar to beat Detroit.

trevor-lawrence-jaguars (1)
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Throws Pick-Six on Botched Flea Flicker

The Jaguars rookie quarterback had another welcome-to-the-NFL moment on Sunday afternoon.

jaguars-cardinals-kick-6
NFL

Jags Score Kick-Six TD as Cardinals Miss 68-Yard FG

The Jaguars carried some serious momentum into the locker room on Sunday after returning a missed field goal for a touchdown to close the first half.

Clemson Tigers
College Football

Clemson Falls to No. 25, Alabama Stays No. 1 in AP Poll

Clemson took a tumble down the AP Top 25 on Sunday after a double-overtime loss to N.C. State.

Dustin Hopkins
NFL

WFT Kicker Dustin Hopkins Recovers Own Kickoff

The seventh-year kicker fell on his own kick midway through the second quarter of Washington's game vs. the Bills.

aj-brown-titans-raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Live Blog: Sterling Shepard, A.J. Brown, James White

A handful of NFL players were injured during the first set of games in Week 3.

Utah Football
College Football

Police: Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed in Shooting

A University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said.