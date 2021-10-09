October 9, 2021
Gonzaga Suspends Mark Few for Season Opener, Preseason After DUI Arrest

Gonzaga has suspended men's basketball coach Mark Few for its season opener after his DUI arrest last month in Idaho. The news was first reported by The Athletic

Few will reportedly miss the team's Kraziness in the Kennel event, exhibitions against Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State and the season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9. Few, who is entering his 22nd year as Gonzaga's head coach, will be back on the bench when Gonzaga hosts Texas on Nov. 13.  

Few was arrested on Labor Day near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho when he was pulled over after someone reported that he was speeding and driving erratically. 

According to a police report obtained by Sports Illustrated, the head coach refused to complete field sobriety checks, but tests later showed that he had a blood alcohol level of .119 and .120, with the legal limit being .08.

"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6," Few said in a statement Saturday. "I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. 

"I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process."

Gonzaga went undefeated last season with a 25-0 record and finished the regular season as No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before losing to Baylor in the national championship game

