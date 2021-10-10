October 10, 2021
NCAAF
Georgia Takes No. 1 Spot, Cincinnati Joins Playoff Picture in New AP Top 25 Poll

Author:

One of the best weeks of college football in recent memory resulted in a shakeup for this week's AP Top 25 Poll. Georgia is the new top dog after former No. 1 team Alabama was on the wrong side of major upset this week and Cincinnati joins the top four. 

The Tide were shocked by the unranked Aggies 41–38 after a 28-yard field goal with no time remaining. The loss flipped college football on its head and Georgia took the No. 1 spot unanimously after beating Auburn 34–10. Alabama fell to No. 5.

Iowa also moved to the No. 2 spot thanks to their win over Penn State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 7 after they lost quarterback Sean Clifford in the first half of the game and eventually lost 23–20. 

Cincinnati, the country's top-ranked non-Power 5 team, moved to No. 3 to join the College Football Playoff picture. Oklahoma joined them as well when they jumped to No. 4 after their thrilling comeback win against Texas on Saturday. 

Kentucky is off to one of the best starts in program history, sitting at 6–0 for the first time since 1950, and was rewarded with the No. 11 spot. The Wildcats will visit the top-ranked Bulldogs this week in an epic SEC clash.  

AP Top 25 

1. Georgia
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnati 
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State 
8. Michigan 
9. Oregon
10. Michigan State
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Ole Miss 
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Arkansas
18. Arizona State
19. Brigham Young
20. Florida
21. Texas A&M
22. North Carolina State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

