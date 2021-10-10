After 14 years and 100 games, it finally happened: Alabama has lost to an unranked team.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide were stunned on Saturday night, losing to Texas A&M 41–38 in the most shocking upset of what's been a wild start to the college football season. The Aggies led, 31–17, midway through the third quarter before the Tide rattled off 21 straight points to take a 38–31 lead with five minutes remaining. Texas A&M tied the game two minutes later, then won on a 28-yard field goal by Seth Small on the final play of the game.

Alabama had won its previous 100 games against unranked teams. Its last loss to a team ranked outside the top 25 was on Nov. 17, 2007, when the Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe in what was Nick Saban's first season at the school. Saban had also been 24–0 when coaching against one of his former assistants. The Tide had won 19 games in a row prior to this loss.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world had plenty to say about Texas A&M's historic upset. Check out the best of the bunch below:

