October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Back In Playoff Picture, Iowa Drops to No. 11 in AP Top 25 Poll

Author:

Just like that, Alabama is back in the playoff picture with its No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.

The Crimson Tide has Purdue to thank for the boost into the top four after the Boilermakers shocked No. 2 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, Iowa dropped down to No. 11, while Purdue entered the poll at No. 25.

With dominant wins over the weekend, Cincinnati and Oklahoma each moved up a spot to second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Georgia solidified its status as the top team in the country with an emphatic 30–13 win over Kentucky on Saturday. However, a late Wildcats touchdown spoiled the Bulldogs -21.5 betting line.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 12 after its win over Tennessee at a hostile Neyland Stadium that may have literally left a mark on Lane Kiffin. The Rebels' sideline was showered with trash—Kiffin saw a water bottle and a golf ball thrown at him—during the 31–26 win.

SI Recommends

UTSA is ranked for the first time in program history, entering at No. 24 after starting the season 7–0. Along with UTSA and Purdue, Pittsburgh, Auburn and Baylor are also new to the rankings this week, while Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona State and BYU have dropped out.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Ole Miss
13. Notre Dame
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Kentucky
16. Wake Forest
17. Texas A&M
18. North Carolina State 
19. Auburn
20. Baylor
21. SMU
22. San Diego State
23. Pitt
24. UTSA
25. Purdue

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia players celebrate a touchdown vs. Kentucky
College Football

Georgia Tightens Grip on No. 1, Bama Back in Top Four in AP Top 25

Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 and Alabama leapt back into the top four after a total of seven ranked teams lost in Week 7, including then-No. 2 Iowa.

LSU's Ed Orgeron during the Kentucky game.
College Football

Source: Ed Orgeron Won’t Return to LSU in 2022

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to an end after the 2021 season, according to SI’s Ross Dellenger.

Newcastle's team doctor runs on the field vs. Spurs.
Soccer

Tottenham Players Alert Referee to Medical Emergency in Crowd

Newcastle's match against Tottenham was paused Sunday after Spurs players alerted referee Andre Marriner to a medical emergency in the stands.

jon-gruden-davis
NFL

'SNL' Parodies Jon Gruden, NFL Email Scandal

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' tackled the NFL's email scandal with cast members playing Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, Roger Goodell and Colin Kaepernick, among others.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin has a great matchup and high-scoring opportunity vs. the Chiefs' porous defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

After a slow start to the season, James Robinson is once again an integral part of the Jaguars offense.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Week 6 Betting Guide: Bills at Titans

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between Buffalo and Tennessee

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Tight Ends

Dawson Knox has made the leap high in the rankings, but how long will it last?