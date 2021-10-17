Just like that, Alabama is back in the playoff picture with its No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.

The Crimson Tide has Purdue to thank for the boost into the top four after the Boilermakers shocked No. 2 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, Iowa dropped down to No. 11, while Purdue entered the poll at No. 25.

With dominant wins over the weekend, Cincinnati and Oklahoma each moved up a spot to second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Georgia solidified its status as the top team in the country with an emphatic 30–13 win over Kentucky on Saturday. However, a late Wildcats touchdown spoiled the Bulldogs -21.5 betting line.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 12 after its win over Tennessee at a hostile Neyland Stadium that may have literally left a mark on Lane Kiffin. The Rebels' sideline was showered with trash—Kiffin saw a water bottle and a golf ball thrown at him—during the 31–26 win.

UTSA is ranked for the first time in program history, entering at No. 24 after starting the season 7–0. Along with UTSA and Purdue, Pittsburgh, Auburn and Baylor are also new to the rankings this week, while Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona State and BYU have dropped out.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. North Carolina State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pitt

24. UTSA

25. Purdue

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

