October 18, 2021
NCAAF
Nick Saban Shows Bruise After Texas A&M Fans Stormed Field, Uses it as a 'Reminder'

Author:

Alabama coach Nick Saban showed off a golf ball-sized bruise on his right arm that he says he sustained from Texas A&M fans rushing the field after then-No. 1 Alabama was stunned 41–38 on Oct. 9. 

In the wake of multiple fans getting arrested for throwing debris on the field during a game between Tennessee and Ole Miss, Saban was asked by reporters if the SEC can do more to protect coaches and fans. 

"I don't think that's my question to really answer," Saban said. "I've said this before, we're in the entertainment business there's a lot of people that come to the games they've got a lot of passion and excitement for what they do. Hopefully as institutions and fans we'll always do that in a positive way."

"I still got a big bruise on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game and I can always just look at that as a reminder of what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try and do a better job with our players," Saban continued.

The SEC fined the Aggies $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the historic win. A video also went viral showing state troopers escorting Saban back to the locker room during the chaos and featured a fan getting hit to the ground when she got close to the Alabama head coach.

