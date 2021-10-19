SI99 Edge Recruit Kenyatta Jackson Commits to Ohio State Buckeyes Football

It was over a week ago.

As the final analysis was being debated by Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna senior Kenyatta Jackson and his family in mid October, the Ohio State pitch was too strong to ignore. It resonated overall, at the defensive end position and even geographically in south Florida with the program's recent history of plucking stars like Joey and Nick Bosa from the area.

On Tuesday, the SI99 pass rusher and Lions team captain let the college football world know as much, announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes on CBS Sports HQ.

"It's The Ohio State University," Jackson told Sports Illustrated this week. "It's just the relationship I have with (OSU defensive line) Coach Larry Johnson, the history behind him, how much defensive ends they have produced over the years and things like that.

"My family loves him, he's a Christian-based person, just like my family. It was just the connection with my family and I, building that relationship."

While selecting between a wider group of programs, the nation's No. 8 edge prospect for the class of 2022 wrapped up the decision between the Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners, in the end. He sported decals of each on his Chaminade helmet Friday in a 31-16 win over previously undefeated Pinecrest (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, registering two sacks on the night.

"I was just thinking," Jackson said. "I was with my dad and my brother and we were just talking about Oklahoma and Ohio State... it just hit me, in my gut, that Ohio State was the right choice.

"When I took the visit to Ohio State, Coach Johnson compared me to Chase Young and Joey Bosa. The quickness, the speed, the speed rush, can run sideline to sideline, real flexible off the edge, we can bend real good."

Naturally, the first coach on Ryan Day's staff to get the good news was Johnson. It only reinforced why Jackson feels at home in Columbus and with the staff.

"He was pretty excited, jumping all over the place, screaming," he said of his future position coach. "It was pretty cool. He's an emotional guy but I've never seen that side of him. It made me feel great, it made me feel wanted. I knew how he felt about me but it made me feel even more welcomed to the family."

Jackson during his Ohio State visit in June Courtesy of Kenyatta Jackson

Up to 10 sacks this season in just six games, the 6'5", 235-pound prospect has already set a career high for one varsity season. Off the field, his head coach says he's taken things a step further.

"He's a captain," Chaminade coach Dameon Jones said. "He's always motivating guys to be better, which is what leaders do. Did he do that three years ago? No. But he's doing it now and it's been a tremendous job.

"The game has slowed down for him, which is important. He watches film now and it's slowed down. He has the ceiling to be one of the best."

Looking to officially end the recruiting process during the Early Signing Period window in December, Jackson is projected to play on the edge in college but Jones says he could add weight and move inside the defensive front if need be.

Either way, there was no shortage of praise from the state champion coach to his most high-profile player in regards to his future at OSU.

"They're getting a tremendous football player, a game-changer, a program-changer," Jones said.

Jackson, who says he will not visit any other campuses moving forward, is the 15th recruit to commit to Ohio State in the class of 2022. The program ranked No. 7 in the SI All-American team rankings earlier this month.