Illinois Knocks Off Penn State After Nine-Overtime Slog

Illinois pulled off one of college football's most painful and chaotic upsets by topping No. 7 Penn State, 20-18, after nine overtimes.

That's right—nine. The NCAA changed its overtime rules after Kellen Mond led Texas A&M over No. 8 LSU in a seven-overtime shootout in 2018, so after the second overtime, teams now are forced to go for two-point conversions. After Saturday's low scoring matchup ended 10–10 at the end of regulation, Penn State tallied eight failed conversion attempts.

Illinois entered the game a massive 24.5-point underdog, and paid out +1150 on the moneyline for winning straight-up. The over/under was 46, and even after nine overtimes, the two teams couldn't reach it (unlike Wake Forest and Army, who blew theirs out of the water).

The first two periods of overtime featured two field goals for both sides. But then, it turned into a game of "not it" as they both went scoreless.

Illinois only totaled 38 total passing yards between two quarterbacks compared to Penn State Sean Clifford's 165. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini dominated the rushing game, accumulating 357 yards to Nittany Lions' 62.

It may have been nine overtimes, but it was far from college football's most entertaining (or easy to watch) game in Saturday's early slate.

More College Football Coverage: