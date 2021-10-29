Mike Leach Shares More Halloween Candy Hot Takes

Need some last minute help on your Halloween candy purchases? Don't you worry, Mike Leach has you covered—again.

The Mississippi State head coach, dubbed the Halloween candy expert by SEC Network, spoke with reporters Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter about his hot takes from Saturday and more advice on what to skip and what to get ahead of the spooky holiday weekend.

Lang was the one who sparked the candy debate when interviewing Leach after beating Vanderbilt last weekend when he didn't hesitate to weigh in on an age-old debate regarding the most polarizing treat of the season. For those who missed it, Leach hates candy corn but has an affinity for gummy bears.

"How did your candy purchases do after that?" Leach asked Lang.

The SEC Network reporter said she had Leach to thank for her candy stash, adding that her director gave her a bag of gummies on Wednesday. After all, Lang and the head coach were "on the same page" when it came to Nerds Candy Gummy Clusters.

Leach went on to say that Nerds Candy Gummy Clusters are "a good innovation." He added that sometimes "some of the stuff from the good old days needs to stay in the good old days," reiterating his distaste for candy corn.

The head coach did highlight a few gems that he forgot to mention—Lemonheads, Appleheads, Cherryheads, Charleston Chews and Zotz.

If you needed a reminder on how to eat candy corn, Leach has you covered. Happy (early) Halloween, trick-or-treaters.

