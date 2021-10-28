Expert Picks: Mitten State Clash Takes Center Stage

Ready for another weekend of college football?

As October comes to a close, Week 9's marquee showdown is an in-state battle of rivals: No. 8 Michigan State will host No. 6 Michigan in the first top-10 meeting of the two schools since 1964. Later on in the Big Ten, No. 5 Ohio State will host No. 20 Penn State in a primetime clash that lost some luster with the Nittany Lions' nine-overtime loss to Illinois last week.

In the SEC, No. 1 Georgia will face Florida in the annual World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, while 6–1 Kentucky travels to Mississippi State and Auburn and Ole Miss battle at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Elsewhere in the top 10, Oklahoma will look to avoid a repeat of last week's flirting with disaster with Kansas when it takes on a Texas Tech team that just fired coach Matt Wells.

Who has the edge for 16 key Week 9 games? SI's writers and editors' picks are below.

Molly Geary: 84–45

John Garcia: 82–47

Ross Dellenger: 76–53

Richard Johnson: 73–56

Pat Forde: 72–57

Week 9 straight-up picks:

