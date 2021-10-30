It's been a season to forget for Clemson in 2021, but on Saturday the Tigers reached new heights: They covered a spread.

Clemson had not covered the spread in any of its first seven games of the season, and did so as 9.5-point favorites against Florida State on Saturday in the most dramatic of ways. Seminoles backers, look away:

The final score was a double bad beat, as it pushed the final score to 30–20, while the total closed at 47.5. For the poor souls who had both Florida State and the under, it was a cruel twist of fate.

Clemson led, 17–13, after three quarters, and Florida State took a 20–17 lead with 7:39 to play. At that point, the Seminoles seemed like sure bets to cover the number, and were a threat to win the game outright, snapping Clemson's 31-game home winning streak.

Alas, neither came to fruition. The last time Clemson lost at home was on Nov. 12, 2016, in a 43–42 defeat to Pittsburgh. The win elevates the Tigers to 4–2 in ACC play and in second place in the ACC Atlantic division, with a home date against first-place Wake Forest in three weeks.

More College Football Coverage: