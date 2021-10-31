Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

SMU Suffers First Loss on Last-Minute Kick Return TD by Houston

Author:

SMU entered Saturday as one of nine remaining undefeated teams. After a wild final minute and some suspect special teams play, the Mustangs are unbeaten no more.

Houston knocked off No. 19 SMU, 44-37, thanks to a 100-yard kickoff return by Marcus Jones with 17 seconds remaining. Jones's heroics came immediately after SMU tied the game on a 45-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 30 seconds left.

It was the fourth special teams touchdown of the season for Jones and the ninth of his career. The senior also had an interception that ended an SMU drive in Houston territory midway through the fourth quarter.

SI Recommends

Jones's return was the second 100-yard kick return score of the game after SMU's Bryan Massey pulled off the same feat to start the third quarter. Houston jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but Massey put the Mustangs ahead, 27-23, and the game went back and forth from there.

The win for Houston leaves the Cougars and No. 2 Cincinnati as the only teams with perfect league records in the American Athletic Conference, though the two sides will not meet in the regular season. SMU will face Cincinnati on the road on Nov. 20.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

houston-smu
College Football

SMU Suffers First Loss on Last-Minute Kick Return TD

After SMU tied the game with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Houston's Marcus Jones ran back the ensuing kickoff.

Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Long-Awaited Halloween Costume

Back in September, Aaron Rodgers said he grew his hair out so he could dress as “somebody who is a hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

trump chop
MLB

Donald Trump Participates in Tomahawk Chop at World Series

Trump watched Game 4 of the World Series from a suite at Truist Park, and was seen participating in the controversial gesture during the game.

Rolando-Romero
Boxing

Sources: Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Fight Amid Assault Allegation

The 147-pound title contender may be replaced by Isaac Cruz for the fight against Gervonta Davis.

Georgia's Nolan Smith celebrates after an interception vs Florida
College Football

The Blistering 135 Seconds When Georgia Sunk Florida

The Bulldogs turned a 3–0 lead into a 24-point one in the blink of an eye as their defense claimed its latest conquest.

Ernie Johnson walking.
NBA

Ernie Johnson's Son Dies at 33 Years Old

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael."

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
College Football

Michigan State's Dream Start Adds a Rivalry Thriller

Michigan had no answer for Kenneth Walker III in what was the game of the college football season.

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Mathieu Apologizes for Calling Chiefs Fans 'Toxic'

After back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl and winning in 2020, Kansas City sits third in the AFC West with a 3–4 record.