Florida announced Sunday running backs and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the team's head coach next week against Florida State.

Knox was elevated to interim head coach on Sunday as the Gators fired Dan Mullen. Florida enters its rivalry game against the Seminoles at 5–6 following a loss to Missouri.

Florida's new coach has logged 27 years as an assistant. His most recent head coach experience came in 2017 when he led Mississippi State in the Tax Slayer Bowl.

Mullen posted a 34–15 record in three-plus seasons at Florida. He will receive a $12 million buyout, including a $6 million payment at some point in the next 30 days.

Florida is one of many notable programs with a coaching vacancy ahead of 2022, joining LSU and USC.

