It was an emotional scene in Las Vegas on Tuesday night as Dick Vitale returned to calling college basketball games for ESPN.

Vitale was on hand at T-Mobile Arena as No. 1 Gonzaga faced No. 2 UCLA, and the marquee matchup wasn't the only notable aspect of the evening. Vitale appeared on ESPN's broadcast as he currently battles lymphoma, and he noted his appreciation for his collection of supporters across the country in recent months.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here," Vitale said. "It's just really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people who sent me so many great messages."

Vitale's return was welcomed by more than those who watched on television on Tuesday night. He received a standing ovation from the crowd in Las Vegas, marking what is likely the most heartwarming moment of the college basketball season.

Vitale was in peak form as he called Tuesday night's battle. He was particularly enthused by Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren, who finished the night with 15 points, six rebounds, four blocks and one dunk that elicited a classic call from Vitale. Now that's awesome, baby.

More College Basketball Coverage: