Ohio State DT Apologizes for Michigan Loss in Heartfelt Tweet

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett issued an apology Sunday following the No. 2 Buckeyes' 42–27 loss to rival No. 5 Michigan on Saturday.

The team captain took to Twitter to apologize for Ohio State's first loss to Michigan since 2011.

"To Buckeye Nation, I want to take this moment to apologize for a failed mission," Garrett wrote. "As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game. Thank you all for sticking with us during a winters [sic] cold yesterday. May the rivalry clock reset, GoBucks."

Highlighted by Michigan running back Hassan Haskins's five touchdowns, the 42 points given up by the Ohio State defense were the most the Buckeyes have conceded all season.

The loss also ruled the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship game, all but ending their hopes at making the College Football Playoff.

After the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day described the loss as "a failure."

"When you work this game 365 days out of the year and you come up short, it's a failure," Day said. "It hurts, it hurts a lot."

