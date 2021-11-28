Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State DT Apologizes for Michigan Loss in Heartfelt Tweet

Author:

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett issued an apology Sunday following the No. 2 Buckeyes' 42–27 loss to rival No. 5 Michigan on Saturday. 

The team captain took to Twitter to apologize for Ohio State's first loss to Michigan since 2011.

"To Buckeye Nation, I want to take this moment to apologize for a failed mission," Garrett wrote. "As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game. Thank you all for sticking with us during a winters [sic] cold yesterday. May the rivalry clock reset, GoBucks." 

Highlighted by Michigan running back Hassan Haskins's five touchdowns, the 42 points given up by the Ohio State defense were the most the Buckeyes have conceded all season.

SI Recommends

The loss also ruled the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship game, all but ending their hopes at making the College Football Playoff.

After the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day described the loss as "a failure."

"When you work this game 365 days out of the year and you come up short, it's a failure," Day said. "It hurts, it hurts a lot."

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ohio State news, head over to Buckeyes Now

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

Matthew Stafford throws a pass.
NFL

Report: Matthew Stafford Dealing With Chronic Back Pain, Pain in Throwing Arm

While he's reportedly dealing with chronic back pain and pain in his throwing shoulder, the injuries are not expected to impact Sunday's status.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) interacts with fans during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson go toe-to-toe as the 49ers and Vikings faceoff in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

'College Football Playoff' is printed on a football
College Football

CFB Conference Championship Game Schedule Released

Here's a look at the various matchups, and how to watch each of the weekend's biggest games.

kareem-hunt
Fantasy

Injury Roundup, Player Rankings and DFS Lineup Help

Enes Kanter (1)
NBA

Report: Celtics Center Enes Kanter Legally Changing Name

Celtics center Enes Kanter is reportedly changing his legal name to Enes Kanter Freedom.