After a full day of college football, we're down to just one game that matters when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. The Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa is set to kick off on FOX.

Alabama's convincing victory over previously undefeated Georgia is likely going to land the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff—possibly as the overall 1-seed. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, probably did enough in putting together a 12–0 regular season record to still be part of the field when it's announced on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan, at 11–1, should be a lock if it can take down the Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, took care of Houston in the AAC championship game to likely book its ticket. The Bearcats would be the first team outside the Power 5 to reach a national semifinal.

If Michigan wins, we could be looking at Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, in that order, as the foursome. The committee likely would want to avoid an Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in the first round.

If Michigan loses, however, it gets tricky. Previously-ranked No. 5 Oklahoma State lost to Baylor in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, meaning there's little chance the Cowboys sneak in. Michigan, with two losses, would be a long shot. Which means it's probably down to either 11–1 Notre Dame or 11–2 Baylor with a Big 12 title.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer laid out what he thinks the two most likely scenarios are at this point. It's hard to disagree.

There will be some pundits who think Georgia doesn't deserve to play for it all after laying an egg against Alabama, but it's hard to see. The Bulldogs dominated opponents all year until Saturday.

One thing is for sure—all eyes are on Indianapolis Saturday night. Michigan could make the committee's job very easy—or very difficult.

