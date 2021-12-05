Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

The Two Most Realistic Playoff Foursomes Heading Into the Big Ten Title Game

Author:

After a full day of college football, we're down to just one game that matters when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. The Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa is set to kick off on FOX.

Alabama's convincing victory over previously undefeated Georgia is likely going to land the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff—possibly as the overall 1-seed. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, probably did enough in putting together a 12–0 regular season record to still be part of the field when it's announced on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan, at 11–1, should be a lock if it can take down the Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. 

Cincinnati, meanwhile, took care of Houston in the AAC championship game to likely book its ticket. The Bearcats would be the first team outside the Power 5 to reach a national semifinal.

SI Recommends

If Michigan wins, we could be looking at Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, in that order, as the foursome. The committee likely would want to avoid an Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in the first round.

If Michigan loses, however, it gets tricky. Previously-ranked No. 5 Oklahoma State lost to Baylor in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, meaning there's little chance the Cowboys sneak in. Michigan, with two losses, would be a long shot. Which means it's probably down to either 11–1 Notre Dame or 11–2 Baylor with a Big 12 title.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer laid out what he thinks the two most likely scenarios are at this point. It's hard to disagree.

There will be some pundits who think Georgia doesn't deserve to play for it all after laying an egg against Alabama, but it's hard to see. The Bulldogs dominated opponents all year until Saturday.

One thing is for sure—all eyes are on Indianapolis Saturday night. Michigan could make the committee's job very easy—or very difficult.

More College Football Coverage:
Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game
Baylor Upsets Oklahoma State to Knock Cowboys Out of Playoff Contention
After a Season of Adversity, Utah Blows Out Oregon to Claim First Pac-12 Title
Gary Barta Would Be 'Really Surprised' If Coaching Change Affects ND's Chances

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) attempts a pass against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Bryce Young May Have Clinched the Heisman in SEC Title Win

The sophomore continued to break records against Georgia en route of taking down the top team in the country.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his players lift the Big 12 trophy
Play
College Football

Dave Aranda's Meteoric Rise Hits a New Peak

Ten years ago to the day, he was fired. On Saturday, he and the 11-win Bears lifted a trophy.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his receiving touchdown with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19)
College Football

Bama Dethrones No. 1 Georgia to Shake Up CFP Picture

The Crimson Tide scored 41 points and tallied 536 yards against the most feared defense in college football.

jerome ford
College Football

Cincinnati Completes Undefeated Season, Awaits Playoff Fate

The Bearcats rolled to a 35–20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game, putting themselves in position make playoff history.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the bench against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady is atop the Week 13 quarterback rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Falcons.

QB_StartSit_120121
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts will rebound in Week 13 with a plus matchup vs. the Jets.

texas football helmet
College Football

Report: Texas Assistant, Girlfriend Sued After Pet Monkey Allegedly Bites Child

Perhaps the most bizarre story of the college football season took another turn after a lawsuit was filed that seeks damages for gross negligence and defamation.

John Metchie III on the ground.
College Football

John Metchie III Leaves SEC Championship With Leg Injury

Metchie left the game with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in less than one half of action.