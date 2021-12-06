With just nine days left until the start of the early signing period, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables needs to hit the ground running in his new job. There may be no more important recruiting job than one right on campus in Norman: assuring quarterback Caleb Williams that staying with Oklahoma is the best thing for his future.

Speaking to the media, Venables acknowledged the importance of keeping Williams in crimson and cream.

"I have spoken to Caleb," Venables said, via John E. Hoover of All Sooners. "Reached out to him and his father yesterday. . . . There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players every day."

Venables added that he is set to speak to Williams's father soon. The ongoing discussions with the family will be crucial, as Williams emerged as one of college football's most dynamic quarterbacks after taking over for Spencer Rattler in the middle of the season.

In 10 games this season, Williams is 116 of 185 for 1,674 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He's also a very dangerous rusher, going for 408 and sand six scores on 72 carries.

Rattler was benched midway through the Red River Showdown in October. Williams stepped in to put up 300 total yards, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and adding a third on a 66-yard run, leading OU to a come-from-behind 55–48 win over Texas.

Rattler is now in the transfer portal. Venables has to hope he can keep Williams from doing the same, with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley now at USC.

