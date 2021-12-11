Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Men's Basketball Team Ubers Two Hours to Illinois After Flight Diverted

Author:

Arizona's men's basketball team called Ubers for a 132-mile trip to the University of Illinois on Friday after its flight was diverted due to bad weather.

The Wildcats' charter plane was scheduled to land at University of Illinois Willard Airport for Saturday's game but was diverted two hours away to Indianapolis. 

Much of Illinois dealt with tornado warnings, heavy rain and high-wind alerts throughout the day.

SI Recommends

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the team took five Ubers to Champaign, Ill. instead of waiting two hours for team buses to arrive. The newspaper also reported that Arizona boosters and support staff was on the flight since it was the team's annual booster trip.

Rather than landing in Champaign County at 5:30 p.m., the team reportedly arrived at 10 p.m. As of Saturday morning, the current fare for an Uber X between the two airports is roughly $150.

Arizona, ranked 11th in the country, comes into Saturday's game with a perfect 8–0 record, which includes a 80–62 win over then-No. 4 Michigan last month. Illinois, meanwhile, has won five straight after losing to Marquette and Cincinnati earlier this season. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.
Racing

Verstappen Takes Pole in Abu Dhabi As Hamilton Snags P2

The contenders are tied in the race for the World Championship while Mercedes has a slight edge over Red Bull for the constructors' title.

Kenny Pickett
Extra Mustard

Pickett 'Changed the Game' After NCAA Outlaws Fake Slides

Pickett will forever be remembered for changing the NCAA's rule book on one play.

Kevin Durant_Trae Young
NBA

Kevin Durant Says Trae Young Exchange Was 'All Competition'

Two of the NBA's premier stars went at it late in Friday's matchup.

lavar-ball-bbb
Extra Mustard

LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Doesn't Need Advice from Michael Jordan

"What's he gonna tell him?"

Demaryius Thomas during a Broncos game.
NFL

Broncos to Honor Demaryius Thomas With Tribute vs. Lions

Denver will hold a pre-game moment of silence and will honor Thomas with a tribute on Sunday.

Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Learning to Grit and Grind with Desmond Bane

The Grizzlies' shooting guard joins The Crossover Podcast to discuss Memphis' recent success and more.

Tour de France
More Sports

Tour de France Spectator Fined for Causing Crash in June

A French court has convicted and fined the spectator who caused the major crash during the opening stage of the race in June.

Duke Football
College Football

Duke Announces Mike Elko as New Blue Devils Head Coach

After three consecutive losing seasons, Duke has its new coach.