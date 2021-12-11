Arizona's men's basketball team called Ubers for a 132-mile trip to the University of Illinois on Friday after its flight was diverted due to bad weather.

The Wildcats' charter plane was scheduled to land at University of Illinois Willard Airport for Saturday's game but was diverted two hours away to Indianapolis.

Much of Illinois dealt with tornado warnings, heavy rain and high-wind alerts throughout the day.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the team took five Ubers to Champaign, Ill. instead of waiting two hours for team buses to arrive. The newspaper also reported that Arizona boosters and support staff was on the flight since it was the team's annual booster trip.

Rather than landing in Champaign County at 5:30 p.m., the team reportedly arrived at 10 p.m. As of Saturday morning, the current fare for an Uber X between the two airports is roughly $150.

Arizona, ranked 11th in the country, comes into Saturday's game with a perfect 8–0 record, which includes a 80–62 win over then-No. 4 Michigan last month. Illinois, meanwhile, has won five straight after losing to Marquette and Cincinnati earlier this season.

