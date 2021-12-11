UConn star guard Paige Bueckers could potentially miss more than six to eight weeks as she recovers from a recent knee injury.

Following the Huskies' 71–61 victory against UCLA on Saturday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma told reporters that Bueckers was contemplating surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture in her left knee.

"She [Bueckers] needs to solicit a couple other opinions," Auriemma said. "And then the next step is there's either going to be surgery or there's not going to be surgery. And that's got to happen relatively soon. Yes or no."

Bueckers was helped off the court on Sunday with less than a minute remaining in the Huskies 73–54 win over Notre Dame. Her non-contact injury occurred with 38.5 seconds to play as Bueckers was dribbling the basketball up the floor. She went to the floor a few seconds later.

If Bueckers elects to has surgery, it would put her at possibly returning to the court in mid to late February, according to Auriemma.

"Each person heals differently," Auriemma said.

UConn (6–2) bounced back with a win on Saturday after Georgia Tech defeated the Huskies 57–44 on Thursday, snapping UConn's 240 consecutive win streak against unranked teams.

The Huskies will return to action on Dec. 19 against Louisville.

