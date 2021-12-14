UConn guard Paige Bueckers underwent a successful surgery on her left knee on Monday, the team announced on Tuesday. Bueckers is expected to miss eight weeks from her date of surgery to recover from the injury.

Bueckers's surgery came three days after UConn head coach Geno Auriemma told reporters in the postgame news conference that she was contemplating surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture in her knee.

On Dec. 5, Bueckers was helped off the court with less than a minute remaining in the Huskies 73–54 win over Notre Dame. The non-contact injury occurred with 38.5 seconds to play as Bueckers was dribbling the basketball up the floor. She went to the floor a few seconds later.

Exactly eight weeks from Bueckers's surgery would be Feb. 7, a day after the Huskies would have played Tennessee and two days before they play Villanova. Auriemma previously stated on Saturday that if Beckers elected to have surgery, it would put the timeline for her potential return to the court in mid-to-late February.

UConn will return to action on Dec. 19 against Louisville.

