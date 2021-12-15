Elite 2022 Guard Judah Mintz a Hot Commodity After Decommitment

Mintz decommitted from Pittsburgh last month and now top colleges are lining up.

Judah Mintz has been dominant this season for Oak Hill Academy. Jon Lopez/Nike

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) guard Judah Mintz never wavered in his belief that he is one of the top players in the 2022 class and as such should receive all the spoils and recruiting attention that accompanies that appointment.

Thing is, he never anticipated it would come on his second go around with the recruitment process.

“It’s kinda funny that I’m getting even more attention now,” said Mintz, who is ranked No. 33 in the SI99. “But it’s cool. I’m open to everyone. I just want to make the best decision for me.”

Mintz decommitted from Pittsburgh last month.

The 6’2” scoring guard initially picked the Panthers over Florida, Georgetown, LSU and Maryland, among many others.

Now, Florida, Tennessee, Xavier, Vanderbilt, DePaul, Wake Forest and Kansas are all in consistent contact trying to make Pittsburgh’s loss their gain.

“It was a tough decision, but I just felt like it was the right thing for me to do,” Mintz said. “I’m gonna figure out which schools I want to visit and then try and fit those into my busy schedule. It’ll be tough, but it’s what I have to do.”

Mintz’s stock was at an all-time high this summer after dominating the prestigious Nike Peach Jam, pumping in 29.5 points over a torrid three-game stretch and finishing the Nike EYBL/Peach Jam averaging 18.2 points a game.

Mintz is one of the most dangerous scorers in the class with the ability to efficiently score from all three levels. His motor remains in overdrive, constantly keeping pressure on the defense with his frantic pace.

“Most of the schools want to play me in a combo role,” Mintz said. “I’m good with either position; I just like having the ball in my hands and being in a position to create. I feel like that’s when I’m at my best. I’m not stressing over this process; I plan on taking my time and building relationships.”

To that end, Mintz isn’t approaching his second process with limits; the only goal he has this time around is to have a decision by the time GEICO Nationals rolls around in early April.

“I don’t have a set number of schools I want to cut it down to or a time I want to do that,” Mintz said. “I’m just talking to schools and hearing them all out. I’m open at this point. I’ve always felt like I’m one of the top guards in the country, so it feels good to get the attention and recognition of a top guard in the class in my recruitment.”