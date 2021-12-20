Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Top OL Transfer Miles Frazier Talks LSU Decision, Brian Kelly
Publish date:

Top OL Transfer Miles Frazier Talks LSU Decision, Brian Kelly

After collecting more than 30 transfer offers, FIU offensive lineman Miles Frazier is Baton Rouge bound
Author:

Courtesy of Miles Frazier

After collecting more than 30 transfer offers, FIU offensive lineman Miles Frazier is Baton Rouge bound

Brian Kelly's start at LSU has been tangibly interesting, from the way he bolted for Baton Rouge to the early returns on his roster building, and plenty in between. 

After Kelly hit the road to recruit, the Early Signing Period came and went with the Tigers outside of the updated Sports Illustrated team recruiting rankings. The program signed just 13 high school recruits last week, with only Walker Howard among the nation's top prospects to pick LSU. But transfer recruits carry their own perception, especially with staffs in transition, and one of the biggest non-quarterback wins in the portal thus far is that of Miles Frazier picking the Tigers over 33 other opportunities. 

The Florida International offensive tackle, who started in 2021 and earned All Conference USA honors from Pro Football Focus, picked LSU over Ohio State and Florida State down the home stretch. It was on a Tiger trip, with Kelly playing a large part while the New Jersey native was in town, where 34 options were eventually trimmed to just one. 

"The relationship with Coach (Brad) Davis, who the offensive line coach, and Coach Kelly, the head coach, is special," Frazier told SI. "When I got to Baton Rouge I talked to all the coaches, training staff, weight room staff and got to know how they can help develop me. I know how Coach Davis and Coach Kelly, over the years, have developed some of the best O-lines in the country. 

"I am confident that their plan for me and the program is great for me to be successful as an offensive lineman and to win in the SEC."

The redshirt freshman, who stands 6'5", 304 pounds per FIU Athletics, will have three seasons of eligibility to navigate at LSU. He took an additional trip to North Carolina State and spent time in Columbus for a closer look at the Buckeyes, at least virtually, in between in-home visits from just about half of the staffs eyeing trench help on offense. 

There's little doubt that LSU being the only finalist to get the coveted tackle on campus for an extended period, on the final weekend of the contact period no less -- paid off.

"On the visit I just got that 'feeling' that I belong and this is home," Frazier said of LSU. "And like I said on Twitter before, there’s no place like Death Valley. I have built good relationships with the players and coaching staff and I feel like this move will position me to grow as a player and man.

SI Recommends

"From this experience, it will give me the tools I need to be successful in life after football as well."

As for Kelly's pitch, it had plenty to do with the stop he left in South Bend. 

"I just know the history of him and what he has accomplished with Norte Dame and developing offensive linemen," he said. "He really feels that he can develop me as an offensive lineman in the style of offensive that he has ran in the past. 

"He called me after I committed and was screaming in excitement that I had committed and he said he is really excited to get to work with me."

LSU's current roster, of course, will be evaluated by Kelly's staff in the coming weeks and months, including remaining bowl practices ahead of the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Kansas State in January. Going into the workouts, the offensive line may be the program's biggest positional unit fit for improvement. 

The Tigers have three prep commitments up front but it's Frazier who is expected to become an anchor along the offensive line immediately. 

Armed with freshman All-American honors to his name in 2021, the newest Tiger says he will enroll at LSU January 16 and is immediately eligible to compete with the program in off-season workouts ahead of spring football. 

Frazier figures to be the best candidate on the roster to protect a relatively young quarterback room, now expected to be led by Myles Brennan after he announced his return to the program Thursday.

YOU MAY LIKE

An NC State logo on a basketball on the court.
College Basketball

NC State Men's Basketball Program Avoids Postseason Ban in IARP Ruling

NC State's men's basketball program avoided a postseason ban and its former coach was given a one-year show-cause penalty.

Barack Obama and Steve Kerr.
NBA

A Steve Kerr–Kim Jong-un Basketball Game Was Once Pitched

Kerr said he would have done it if Obama asked him to.

UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21).
College Basketball

UConn Out of Top 10 for First Time in 16 Years

The Huskies are in an unfamiliar place in the women's college basketball AP poll.

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum Remain Out With COVID-19

The two Cleveland quarterbacks did not test out of COVID-19 protocols ahead of Monday's game.

UNC Wilmington deputy AD Tiffany Tucker
College

How Tiffany Tucker Is Inspiring Women Athletes to Fight for More

UNC Wilmington’s deputy athletic director has worked in all realms of college sports, and she’s motivating athletes to fight for what they deserve every step of the way.

Chris Godwin during an interview.
NFL

Report: Godwin Expected to Miss End of Regular Season

The Buccaneers' wide receiver is dealing with an MCL injury.

Pepsi
Play
Extra Mustard

Giants’ Soda Disaster Goes From Bad to Worse

Turns out New York’s free soda giveaway had a twist that left many fans angry.

bridgewater
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater Released From Hospital After Head Injury

The Broncos quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.